One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured

  • Updated: 21:13
  • , 28 December 2025
Firefighters Battle Fierce Blaze in Hamstreet

Fire crews tackled a fierce house fire today in White Admiral Way, Hamstreet, Ashford. At the height of the emergency, six fire engines and a height vehicle slammed into action to fight the intense blaze at the semi-detached home.

One Child Dies, Another and Adult Rushed to Hospital

Tragically, a child was found dead at the scene. Another child and an adult were rushed to hospital for treatment. Three brave firefighters suffered minor injuries but have since been discharged after hospital checks.

Community Support and Ongoing Investigation

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has scaled back to just two engines as crews continue to dampen down hotspots. Residents and travellers in the area are no longer advised to keep windows and doors shut.

Ann Millington, KFRS Chief Executive, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child’s loved ones. We understand this will be a distressing time for the local community. Support is available at a welfare hub set up at Hamstreet Village Hall.”

An investigation to find the cause of the fire is underway.

