One dead after Jaguar Crashes into Tree Near Liphook

Police are urgently seeking witnesses following a tragic car accident near Liphook that resulted in one fatality.

The incident occurred on the B2070 Portsmouth Road, the stretch between Liphook and Rake, just before 3 pm on Friday (8 December). A silver Jaguar, carrying four individuals from Liss, veered off the road and crashed into a tree. This happened on the southbound side of the dual carriageway near Rockfield Lodge.

Tragically, a 44-year-old male passenger died at the scene. The 49-year-old driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Southampton General Hospital. Additionally, two boys, aged 12 and 14, were in the back of the car and have been taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital for medical attention.

Investigators are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage from the area at the time to come forward. Information can be shared by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, referencing Operation Fosbury.