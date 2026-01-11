One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand

A horror crash off Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands has left one dead and 22 injured after a tourist speedboat collided with a fishing trawler. The impact hurled 55 people into the turbulent waters of the Andaman Sea on Sunday morning.

Chaos as Speedboat Hits Trawler

All 52 tourists and three crew aboard the Korawich Marine 888 were thrown into the sea when the packed speedboat smashed head-on into the trawler near Koh Gai Island, between Phuket and Krabi. Panic erupted as passengers screamed and clung to one another, desperate to stay afloat.

“People were screaming and holding onto each other. Some were pulling their loved ones out of the water,” a witness revealed.

The bow of the speedboat was torn off in the violent collision, causing it to overturn swiftly and sink. Nearby boats and emergency crews scrambled to rescue those struggling in the water.

Tragic Death of Russian Teen Confirmed

Tragically, 18-year-old Russian tourist Elizaveta S. died despite frantic medical attempts to save her. The Russian consulate-general in Phuket, Yegor Ivanov, confirmed her death and said authorities were investigating the incident.

“The Consulate General has received information about the death of a Russian citizen,” Ivanov said. “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident.”

Injuries and Aftermath

22 people injured, including 19 foreign tourists and three Thai crew members

One victim rushed to Phi Phi Hospital in critical condition

Remaining injured treated at Phuket hospitals

No damage reported to the fishing trawler, but the speedboat suffered catastrophic failure

No oil spills or environmental damage observed

Thai officials are probing the crash, examining factors like speed, visibility, and navigation. The southern Andaman coast is a hotspot for tourist boats, especially in winter, with busy routes linking Phuket, Krabi, and the Phi Phi Islands.

Though the collision occurred in Krabi Province waters, Phuket rescue teams led the emergency response due to their capacity and proximity. Investigations continue as authorities piece together what caused Sunday’s deadly disaster.