One Dead Six Injured After Head on Horror Crash

A woman has died and six people required hospital treatment after a collision in Birmingham in the early hours of yesterday morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.49am to the junction of Highgate Road and Woodfield Road and sent five ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT doctor and a critical care paramedic to the scene with the first resource arriving in seven minutes.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of the first car, a woman, was found in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A male passenger from the first car received treatment for potentially serious injuries and was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.

“A further two passengers from the same car, a man and a woman, were treated by crews for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Sandwell District Hospital for further treatment.

“The male driver of the second car, which had rolled onto its roof, had to be cut free from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues.

“He was treated for serious injuries and conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“There were two female passengers in the second car.

“The first was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and the second had sustained minor injuries.

“Both of them were taken to Sandwell District Hospital for further treatment.”