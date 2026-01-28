Watch Live

FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat

  • Updated: 06:01
  • , 28 January 2026
Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling

More Migrants Arrive in UK Than Are Sent Back Under Labour’s ‘One-in, One-Out’ Deal with France

Figures reveal more migrants are landing in Britain than being deported under Keir Starmer’s controversial plan.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitted yesterday that under the much-hyped “one-in, one-out” deal with France, only 281 migrants have been returned while 350 have been allowed into the UK. That means more are coming in than being sent back.

Since the scheme launched in September last year, over 10,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats, ignoring the plan’s premise.

Deportees Sneak Back

At least two migrants deported under the scheme slipped back into the UK but were promptly detained and deported again. Still, critics say it hardly amounts to a solution.

The scheme is meant to let Britain send back small boat migrants in exchange for accepting the same number of asylum seekers via legal routes.

Home Office Blames Logistical Delays

Ms Mahmood defended the plan, saying delays in processing and deportation have slowed progress. “It started very small and slowly,” she said. “The French and we were concerned about whether we had the infrastructure to handle the pilot. The numbers will grow.”

Tories Slam Labour’s Border Failures

Tory Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp blasted the programme, saying:

“The chances of an illegal Channel migrant being removed under this scheme is virtually zero. It’s no surprise that illegal immigrants continue to flood across the Channel on this Home Secretary’s watch.”

Last year saw 41,472 migrants arrive on small boats — the second highest figure ever recorded.

Labour Faces Fresh Setback in France

This week, France’s human rights watchdog ordered police to stop using rubber bullets and tear gas to stop migrants crossing the Channel, adding another hurdle for the UK’s efforts.

However, French police did manage to intercept a smuggler’s “taxi boat” this week.

