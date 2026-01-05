One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident

South Yorkshire Police have made a breakthrough in their hunt after a firearms discharge in Rotherham. Tyler Richardson, one of the wanted men, has been located. However, Harrison Buckley remains on the run.

Ongoing Search for Buckley

Buckley is wanted in connection with a gun being fired on Goldsmith Drive at around 9pm on Friday, 19 December 2025. Officers describe him as white, about 5ft 7in tall, stocky, with short brown hair.

Police Urge Caution and Information

If you spot Buckley, do not approach. Dial 999 immediately. For any other info that could lead to his arrest, contact police online or call 101 quoting incident number 990 of 19 December 2025.

Stay Safe, Report Anonymously

Not everyone wants to speak directly to the police. If that’s you, report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call 0800 555 111 or visit their website. Your identity stays safe, and no personal details are required.