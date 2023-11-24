One person has sadly died and five people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Binley last night

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 10.57pm to a collision involving a car and a tree on Brinklow Road, Binley in Coventry. Five ambulances, three paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found six patients from the car.

“The first, a man who was a passenger in the car was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A man who was the driver and a man and two women who were passengers in the car were assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care to them at the scene before they were conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment.”

“A sixth patient, a man who was a passenger in the car had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry.”