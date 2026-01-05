Watch Live

POLICE VAN CRASH Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction

  • Updated: 14:07
  • , 5 January 2026
Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction

 

Emergency crews rush to scene

Emergency services scrambled to Lodge Avenue in Dagenham at around 10.45am this morning (January 5) following reports of a crash at the junction with Rosedale Road.

One patient treated and hospitalised

An ambulance crew and paramedic arrived promptly. They treated one patient suffering from minor injuries.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed the casualty was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Official statements

“We were called at 10.45am today (5 January) to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Rosedale Road, Dagenham,” said a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car to the scene.”

“We treated one patient for minor injuries and took them to hospital.”

Police yet to comment

The police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police have been contacted but have not issued a response yet.

Recommended for you

Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock

Must READ

One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
MANHUNT CONTINUES One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
East London Court Round-Up: Drug, Theft and Assault Cases Heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court
HAMMER ATTACK Man Charged Over Hammer Attack in Sevenoaks Burglary
CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
SHOP LIFTER SHOCKER CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
POLICE VAN CRASH Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
STAY AWAY WARNING China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
GLOBAL POWER PLAY Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury

More For You

Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
DAY IN COURT Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
Armed Police Respond to Serious Stabbing on Brandon Estate in Southeast London
TWO INJURED Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response in Bexleyheath

More From UK News in Pictures

Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
HIT AND RUN CHASE BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Edgware Road Horror: Triple Stabbing Leaves One Fighting for Life
Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

BREAKING

LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash

More From UKNIP

Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
TEEN STILL MISSING Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
LIFE CHANGING M2 Shut Both Ways After Car and Motorbike Smash Near Sittingbourne
Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
RESCUED TURN TO RECOVERY OPERATION Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
NO GAS South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
error: Content is protected !!