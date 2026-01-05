Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction

Emergency crews rush to scene

Emergency services scrambled to Lodge Avenue in Dagenham at around 10.45am this morning (January 5) following reports of a crash at the junction with Rosedale Road.

One patient treated and hospitalised

An ambulance crew and paramedic arrived promptly. They treated one patient suffering from minor injuries.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed the casualty was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Official statements

“We were called at 10.45am today (5 January) to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Rosedale Road, Dagenham,” said a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service. “We sent an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car to the scene.” “We treated one patient for minor injuries and took them to hospital.”

Police yet to comment

The police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police have been contacted but have not issued a response yet.