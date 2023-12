At 05:26 on Sunday 17th December 2023 East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) responded to a fire at a residential property on Newhaven Walk, St Leonards-on-Sea.

Four fire appliances were dispatched to the scene.

The firefighting teams, equipped with breathing apparatus, worked to extinguish the blaze. During the operation, one male was rescued and subsequently passed into the care of the ambulance service for medical attention.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation