Ongoing Search After Child Falls in Leicester’s River Soar

Earlier this evening, on Sunday, February 18, Police responded to distressing reports of a child falling into the River Soar in Leicester. The incident occurred as a 2-year-old boy was with family members near the riverbank. Despite immediate efforts by those present, the child could not be located.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene shortly after 5 pm, initiating a comprehensive search and rescue operation within Aylestone Meadows, near Marsden Lane. During the incident, a man was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The search and rescue operation, involving specialised teams, is currently ongoing and will be bolstered by additional resources in the morning.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, the child’s family is receiving dedicated support from specially trained officers. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with them during this profoundly difficult time.

Acknowledging the outpouring of support from the community, authorities are urging individuals to refrain from attempting to join the search efforts directly due to rising water levels and associated safety hazards.

Anyone who may possess pertinent information or come across any relevant details is earnestly urged to contact law enforcement immediately. Specialized response teams are poised to act swiftly upon receiving any leads.

For those wishing to provide information, please reach out to the authorities by dialling 999 and quoting incident reference number 476:180224.