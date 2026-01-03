Watch Live

OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash

  • Updated: 23:52
  • , 3 January 2026
OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash

Just hours after turning 18, YouTube sensation Piper Rockelle reportedly banked a staggering $3.4 million in her first 24 hours on OnlyFans, reigniting fierce debate about childhood fame and adult content.

Piper’s Record-Breaking Launch Fans Frenzy

Piper, a colossal social media star with 12 million YouTube followers, 18 million TikTok fans, and 6.6 million on Instagram, claimed she “broke the record” by raking in $1 million in under an hour. The screenshot she posted on social media later vanished, but not before fans took notice.

“You guys are the best, thank you for changing my life,” Piper wrote in a now-deleted post.

Public Backlash: ‘Disturbing Subscribers Waiting to Turn 18’

  • Many online users voiced disgust at how quickly Piper’s OnlyFans subscriptions skyrocketed immediately after her birthday.
  • “Extremely disturbing folk that watch child YouTubers and spend money on OF subs as soon as they turn legal age,” one user slammed.
  • Another accused, “You’re a victim of predatory capitalism.”
  • Skeptics also questioned whether Piper’s claimed earnings were a publicity stunt, calling the screenshots “fake.”

A Troubled Rise: The Dark Side of ‘The Squad’

Piper exploded onto the scene as an eight-year-old star. Her mother, Tiffany Smith, launched The Squad in 2017, turning Piper and other youngsters into YouTube royalty with scripted vlogs and storylines.

At her peak, Piper reportedly earned around $500,000 a month from ads and endorsements.

But a Netflix documentary, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, shed grim light on the group’s environment. Former members accused Tiffany Smith of emotional and physical abuse, sexual misconduct, and forcing kids into grueling work schedules without proper schooling or breaks.

“Tiffany sent her daughter’s underwear to men and created an abusive atmosphere rife with child labour violations,” read the allegations.

Eleven former Squad members filed a lawsuit accusing Smith of exposing children to “wildly offensive and sexually explicit comments” and providing “hemp brownies to minors.” One shocking LA Times report even claimed Smith offered to teach an 11-year-old oral sex techniques.

Smith denies all claims. The lawsuit settled for $1.85 million in October 2024.

The Bigger Picture: Child Stars Meet OnlyFans

Piper’s lightning-fast OnlyFans success has reopened debate about kids raised in the public eye turning to adult platforms as soon as they legally can.

Critics warn this trend exploits a vulnerable group and question the unsettling reality of followers who wait years for such a transition.

While Piper’s earnings would rank among the platform’s richest debuts, no official data from OnlyFans has confirmed the figures. The deleted posts add to mounting suspicion that the whole stunt might be PR-driven.

