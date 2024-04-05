Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway

After facilitating smoother traffic flow over the busy Easter weekend, Operation Brock, the contraflow system on the M20, is set to be deactivated. The system was implemented by highway authorities last month along a 13-mile stretch between Junction 8 for Maidstone and Junction 9 for Ashford in anticipation of heightened traffic volumes.

However, as the holiday period concludes, Operation Brock will be removed. To facilitate this process, the motorway will undergo closures: the London-bound lanes will be closed from Junction 9 to 8, and the coastbound lanes will be closed between Junctions 7 and 9 overnight from 8 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

A spokesperson from National Highways assured that clearly marked diversion routes will be in place on the A20 to guide road users during the closure period. Once the contraflow is dismantled, both carriageways will resume normal operations with three lanes and the national speed limit reinstated.

The decision to deactivate Operation Brock has been made in consultation with Kent Resilience Forum partners, who concur that it is the appropriate time to lift the contraflow.

Operation Brock, a crucial component of traffic management strategies, ensures the continued operation of the M20 in both directions during peak traffic periods. It is important to note that when Operation Brock is active, HGV journeys to the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel must adhere to the signed routes exclusively.

Failure to comply with the designated routes may result in fines of £300 for EU-bound HGVs, in addition to being directed to the back of the queue by law enforcement. This enforcement includes attempts to circumvent the M20 by using alternative routes such as the M2/A2 at Brenley Corner.

As the M20 prepares to resume normal operations post-Easter, motorists are reminded to follow official signage and designated routes to ensure safe and efficient travel.