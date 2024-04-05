UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway

Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Woman Distressed After Man Masturbates in Front of Her on South London Train

Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket

Three men responsible for the production and sale of more than 200kg of cannabis have been locked up

Home Breaking Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway

Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Operation Brock set to be reinstated for Christmas in Kent

After facilitating smoother traffic flow over the busy Easter weekend, Operation Brock, the contraflow system on the M20, is set to be deactivated. The system was implemented by highway authorities last month along a 13-mile stretch between Junction 8 for Maidstone and Junction 9 for Ashford in anticipation of heightened traffic volumes.

However, as the holiday period concludes, Operation Brock will be removed. To facilitate this process, the motorway will undergo closures: the London-bound lanes will be closed from Junction 9 to 8, and the coastbound lanes will be closed between Junctions 7 and 9 overnight from 8 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

A spokesperson from National Highways assured that clearly marked diversion routes will be in place on the A20 to guide road users during the closure period. Once the contraflow is dismantled, both carriageways will resume normal operations with three lanes and the national speed limit reinstated.

The decision to deactivate Operation Brock has been made in consultation with Kent Resilience Forum partners, who concur that it is the appropriate time to lift the contraflow.

Operation Brock, a crucial component of traffic management strategies, ensures the continued operation of the M20 in both directions during peak traffic periods. It is important to note that when Operation Brock is active, HGV journeys to the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel must adhere to the signed routes exclusively.

Failure to comply with the designated routes may result in fines of £300 for EU-bound HGVs, in addition to being directed to the back of the queue by law enforcement. This enforcement includes attempts to circumvent the M20 by using alternative routes such as the M2/A2 at Brenley Corner.

As the M20 prepares to resume normal operations post-Easter, motorists are reminded to follow official signage and designated routes to ensure safe and efficient travel.

Post Views: 12

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients
21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway

READ NEXT:

Blackburn Man Jailed for Charity Box Thefts
Has anyone seen Ruby or her friend both have been reported missing from Southampton?
Emergency services called to London hotel after person swallows radioactive chemical
Driver arrested after fail to stop in Gosport
Police throw Ladbrooke Grove into Lockdown after shots fired into property with a baby
A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Breaking

Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life
Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia
Fugitive Who Murdered Unarmed PC Finally Brought to Justice
Breaking

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey
A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Police Officer in 2005-Armed Robbery
April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
Breaking

UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted

Breaking

Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend
Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London
Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation
A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Metropolitan Police: Dagenham Pub Fire Not Deemed Suspicious
Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens
Bedfordshire Police Appeal for Information on Missing Mother and Daughter
Soldier Found Dead in River Bound by Ropes Under a Boat, Inquest Told
Tributes Pour in for Actor Adrian Schiller Following Sudden Death at 60
New Netflix Drama “Scoop” Takes Viewers Behind the Headlines of Prince Andrew’s BBC Interview
BreakingLONDON

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

BreakingLONDON

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

BreakingLONDON

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases

BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

RECOMMENDED

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub
UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000
Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Breaking

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

Breaking

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Breaking

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

Breaking

Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

BreakingLONDON

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Breaking

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Breaking

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Breaking

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

Breaking

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

BreakingLONDON

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

Breaking

A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction

BreakingLONDON

London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom

Breaking

Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway
Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to...
Woman Distressed After Man Masturbates in Front of Her on South London Train

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.