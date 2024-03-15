UK News in Pictures

Man Rushed to Hospital in East London After Being Shot in Neck with Crossbow

Crackdown on Retail Crime Leads to Immediate Prison Sentences for Prolific Thieves

Man Charged with Attempted Murder in East London Stabbing Case

Operation Brock Deployed on M20 Ahead of Easter Holidays

Two Men Arrested in New Ash Green Following Car Theft

Operation Brock Deployed on M20 Ahead of Easter Holidays

Operation Brock Deployed on M20 Ahead of Easter Holidays

National Highways has confirmed that the Operation Brock contraflow system on the M20 in Kent will be operational tonight (Tuesday, December 13), after being delayed due to heavy snow

In preparation for the Easter holidays, part of the M20 motorway between Maidstone and Ashford will be temporarily closed next week as Operation Brock is deployed.

The closure is scheduled for overnight on Tuesday, March 19, with the aim of ensuring smooth traffic flow during the anticipated increase in travel.

Operation Brock set to return for Summer holidays in Kent

Operation Brock, a traffic management strategy, is being implemented to address potential disruptions to services across the English Channel, which could lead to heightened traffic on the M20.

During the closure, the London-bound carriageway will be shut between Junction 9 for Ashford and Junction 8 for Maidstone, as well as the coast-bound section between Junction 7 and Junction 9. The closure will commence at 8 pm on Tuesday, March 19, and conclude at 6 am on Wednesday, March 20.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion routes provided while the necessary work is carried out. Once the M20 reopens, the Brock contraflow system will be in operation, with drivers instructed to adhere to all signage.

Under the contraflow system, all Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) destined for the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel must follow signs to join Operation Brock at Junction 8 of the M20. Failure to comply with signage may result in a £300 fine, and offenders may be directed to the back of the queue by law enforcement officials. Similarly, coast-bound traffic, including local freight and motorists heading for the continent, should follow designated signs and switch to the contraflow on the M20 London-bound carriageway.

Travellers planning to utilize the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover are advised to plan their journeys meticulously and consult with their travel operators beforehand. Additionally, they are encouraged to allocate extra time for their trips and ensure they are adequately prepared for potential delays by stocking up on essentials such as fuel, warm clothing, and provisions.

As the Easter holidays approach, Operation Brock aims to facilitate a seamless flow of traffic while ensuring the safety and efficiency of travel for all road users.

For further updates and information, travellers are advised to stay informed through official channels and local travel advisories.

