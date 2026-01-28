Four members of a ruthless organised crime gang have been handed hefty prison sentences totalling almost five decades. A major crackdown exposed their multimillion-pound firearms and drug empire.

Wigan Drug Factory Shut Down

The Serious Organised Crime Group smashed an industrial-scale tablet manufacturing setup in Wigan. The raid dealt a serious blow to the gang’s drug production and supply network.

Heavy Sentences Hit Crime Ring Hard

Callum Dorian from Eccles was jailed for 12 years in September 2024. He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply firearms and produce and supply Class C drugs.

from Eccles was jailed for 12 years in September 2024. He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply firearms and produce and supply Class C drugs. John Eric Spiby Sr. of Astley, Tyldesley, got 16 years and six months at Bolton Crown Court on 27 January 2026. Charges included conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs, firearm possession, ammunition possession, and perverting the course of justice.

of Astley, Tyldesley, got 16 years and six months at Bolton Crown Court on 27 January 2026. Charges included conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs, firearm possession, ammunition possession, and perverting the course of justice. John Colin Spiby Jr. from Salford received 9 years for conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs. Both Spibys denied charges but were found guilty after a November 2025 trial.

from Salford received 9 years for conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs. Both Spibys denied charges but were found guilty after a November 2025 trial. Lee Ryan Drury of Stalybridge pleaded guilty mid-trial to conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs. He was sentenced to 9 years and 9 months.

These stiff sentences mark a significant victory in the fight against organised crime, dismantling a dangerous network peddling illegal drugs and firearms that threatened communities nationwide.