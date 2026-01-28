Four members of a ruthless organised crime gang have been handed hefty prison sentences totalling almost five decades. A major crackdown exposed their multimillion-pound firearms and drug empire.
Wigan Drug Factory Shut Down
The Serious Organised Crime Group smashed an industrial-scale tablet manufacturing setup in Wigan. The raid dealt a serious blow to the gang’s drug production and supply network.
Heavy Sentences Hit Crime Ring Hard
- Callum Dorian from Eccles was jailed for 12 years in September 2024. He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply firearms and produce and supply Class C drugs.
- John Eric Spiby Sr. of Astley, Tyldesley, got 16 years and six months at Bolton Crown Court on 27 January 2026. Charges included conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs, firearm possession, ammunition possession, and perverting the course of justice.
- John Colin Spiby Jr. from Salford received 9 years for conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs. Both Spibys denied charges but were found guilty after a November 2025 trial.
- Lee Ryan Drury of Stalybridge pleaded guilty mid-trial to conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs. He was sentenced to 9 years and 9 months.
These stiff sentences mark a significant victory in the fight against organised crime, dismantling a dangerous network peddling illegal drugs and firearms that threatened communities nationwide.