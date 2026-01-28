Watch Live

GANG SLAMMING Organised Crime Gang Slammed with Nearly 50 Years Behind Bars

  • Updated: 15:15
  • , 28 January 2026

Four members of a ruthless organised crime gang have been handed hefty prison sentences totalling almost five decades. A major crackdown exposed their multimillion-pound firearms and drug empire.

Wigan Drug Factory Shut Down

The Serious Organised Crime Group smashed an industrial-scale tablet manufacturing setup in Wigan. The raid dealt a serious blow to the gang’s drug production and supply network.

Heavy Sentences Hit Crime Ring Hard

  • Callum Dorian from Eccles was jailed for 12 years in September 2024. He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply firearms and produce and supply Class C drugs.
  • John Eric Spiby Sr.  of Astley, Tyldesley, got 16 years and six months at Bolton Crown Court on 27 January 2026. Charges included conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs, firearm possession, ammunition possession, and perverting the course of justice.
  • John Colin Spiby Jr. from Salford received 9 years for conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs. Both Spibys denied charges but were found guilty after a November 2025 trial.
  • Lee Ryan Drury of Stalybridge pleaded guilty mid-trial to conspiracy to produce and supply Class C drugs. He was sentenced to 9 years and 9 months.

These stiff sentences mark a significant victory in the fight against organised crime, dismantling a dangerous network peddling illegal drugs and firearms that threatened communities nationwide.

Recommended for you

istockphoto-2184365691-612x612-1768862995-lains8
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 05.02.09
MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth
Nathan Tokosi [Mugshot]
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 05.28.06
POLICE STAND OFF Armed Police Swarm Loughton Home in Drama-Like Arrest

Must READ

SWINDON STALKER CAUGHT Man Pleads Guilty After Terrorising Woman
SHADT PASTS Met Wins Big Legal Battle to Sack Officers with Shady Pasts
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Deadly Crash on A27 Near Falmer
EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire
YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London
LIFE CHANGING Teen, 15, Fighting for Life After Penge Bike Crash
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Busted with £13,600 Stash in Car and Storage Unit
JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars

More For You

TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
ONE TO WATCH New Crime Series ‘999: What Happened Next’ Hits Channel 4 Tonight
FATAL SHOOTING Army Captain Dies in Night Training Tragedy at Otterburn Range
Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast

More From UK News in Pictures

Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat
GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home
PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails
LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour
SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
MURDER ARREST Man Charged With Murder of 24-Year-Old in Plymouth
CLIFF COLLAPSE Two Families and Dog Winched to Safety After Cliff Collapse at Birling Gap
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted
URGENT APPEAL Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Redhill

More From UKNIP

PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
SWIFT POLICE ACTION Car Theft Duo Jailed After Brazen Kent Driveway Heist Spree
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
error: Content is protected !!