Organised Crime Group Brought to Justice: Millions in Drugs Seized

An organised crime group responsible for supplying millions of pounds worth of drugs across the South West region has been brought to justice. The head of the criminal network, Anes Troudi, along with his associates Adnan Malik, Carl Powell, and Gary Browne, were sentenced on Friday at Bristol Crown Court.

The investigation, led by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), stemmed from Operation Venetic, an international operation that dismantled EncroChat, an encrypted communications platform used by serious and organised criminals.

Troudi, aged 40 from Fishponds, played a leading role in the drug operation and was sentenced to 17 years for conspiracy to supply up to 50 kilos of cocaine with a street value of £5 million. The investigation revealed Troudi’s involvement in the onward supply of drugs to Malik and Browne.

Investigators were able to track Troudi’s activities through his EncroChat device, even after the platform had been compromised. Troudi continued his criminal activities using an alternative encrypted handset, further implicating himself in the supply of large quantities of cocaine.

Malik, 33, from St Annes, who was arrested in November 2022, received a sentence of 9 years for conspiracy to supply 6 kilos of cocaine purchased from Troudi. The investigation also led to the seizure of valuable assets, including jewellery, designer clothes worth over £100k, and a Porsche, from Malik’s residence.

Browne, 39, from Radstock, was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months for his involvement in the drug operation. He purchased 5 kilos of cocaine from Troudi and was found in possession of three-quarters of a kilo of cocaine and 40 kilos of cannabis. Browne was also found with £32k in cash in his van at the time of his arrest.

Powell, 50, of Paulton, was a trusted associate of Browne and received a suspended sentence for his role in concealing the drugs.

DI Matt Houghton of SWROCU expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating, “Troudi, Malik, and Browne were embedded in organised crime, and I’m pleased to see the court handing down significant sentences to them. The assets seized from Malik alone highlight the amount of money being made and the lifestyle being financed through the distribution of harmful drugs.”

Ben Samples, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS South West, emphasised the determination to combat drug-related crime, saying, “Today’s result sends a loud message to those involved – we will not tolerate this activity and will not hesitate to prosecute those found to be involved in the supply of dangerous drugs.”