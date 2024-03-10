UK News in Pictures

Home Breaking Orpington Man Charged After Violent Robbery Leads to Kidnapping Incident in Northfleet

Orpington Man Charged After Violent Robbery Leads to Kidnapping Incident in Northfleet

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
UK police officer next to patrol car.


An Orpington man has been charged in connection with a violent robbery that escalated into a kidnapping incident in Northfleet. The ordeal unfolded on Monday, March 5, prompting a swift response from law enforcement officers.

Authorities were alerted to the incident on York Road in Northfleet late in the evening. It was reported that a man forcibly entered a residence around 11:30 PM, where he allegedly threatened the occupant and demanded money. The victim was also subjected to physical assault, and property within the home was damaged during the altercation.

The situation took a more alarming turn when the assailant purportedly compelled the victim into a vehicle, intending to transport them to a nearby cash point. However, the attempted getaway was abruptly halted when the driver of the vehicle collided with a stationary car, prompting the offender to flee the scene.

In response to the incident, law enforcement launched a thorough investigation, leading to the apprehension of a suspect on Wednesday, March 6. Billy Friend, aged 43, of Star Lane, Orpington, was subsequently charged with multiple offenses, including robbery, criminal damage, kidnap, aggravated vehicle taking, injury caused by accident, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Friend is scheduled to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 8, where he will face these charges.

