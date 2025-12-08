Tragic Night in Southampton: Young Student Henry Nowak Stabbed to Death

Henry Nowak, just 18 and full of promise, was fatally stabbed during a night out in Portswood, Southampton. The first-year accountancy and finance student suffered a puncture wound to his chest and two to the back of his leg on Belmont Road last Wednesday (December 3). He died at the scene.

Two Men Charged Over Murder

A 51-year-old Southampton man has been charged with Henry’s murder. Another man, aged 52, also from Southampton, faces charges of assisting an offender. Both are set to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, December 8).

Two other men previously arrested have been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Henry

“Our kind, intelligent and talented son was in his first year at Southampton University studying accountancy and finance. He’d smashed his A-levels and was fully embracing university life, joining not one but two football teams, making new friends as well as working part-time at the local Morrisons. Henry was loved by all those that knew him. He was an incredible son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, friend and teammate. He was an all-round top lad and everyone who was lucky enough to share his company thought the same. He went on a night out with his new football teammates, celebrating the end of their first semester at uni. Devastatingly, he never made it home. Our hearts ache when we think of the bright future he had ahead of him, full of opportunity and adventures. There are no words to describe just how heartbroken we are that we will never get to see him grow and fulfil his awesome potential. We are so proud of him and all he achieved. Our world will never be the same without our amazing Henry.”

Southampton Community Mourns a Bright Young Star

Henry’s death has sent shockwaves through the university and local community. Known for his friendly nature and hardworking spirit, many are left grappling with the devastating loss of a promising young life cut tragically short.