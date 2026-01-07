Watch Live

SWIFT JUSTICE Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed

  • Updated: 11:30
  • , 7 January 2026
Shanklin Football Club on the Isle of Wight has been left shaken after vandals sprayed offensive swastikas on their clubhouse walls – and shockingly, even on a public defibrillator outside.

Hate Graffiti Sparks Backlash

Photos shared online show the hateful symbols daubed across the club’s premises and on life-saving equipment, sparking fury from the local community.

Club officials labelled the act “highly offensive” and “mindless”, stunned that anyone would desecrate a defibrillator – a device that could save lives, perhaps even of the vandals’ own family.

“Whoever did this you are true scum,” said a spokesperson for Isle of Wight Defibrillators.

Police have cordoned off area, following an incident, A crime scene remains in place

CCTV Identifies Youth Suspects

Police have been given CCTV footage showing the youngsters believed responsible. The football club is urging locals to come forward with any information.

“Does anyone know these kids? They’ve spray painted highly offensive swastikas over our clubhouse and even on the public defibrillator,” the club said. “How low and mindless can they be? We hope their parents help clean this up or at least pay for it. Any info to catch them is welcome.”

Community Calls for Swift Justice

Shocked residents responded online, demanding those responsible be brought to account.

If you have information, contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101.

 

