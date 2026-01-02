Watch Live

THIS IS FOUL Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes

New Zealanders are fuming after an Indian online marketplace started selling bizarre products like cow urine for a whopping $253, cow dung cakes at $220 per kilo, and even baby powder made from cow dung costing $214.

The US-based platform Navafresh, with offices in Auckland and Sydney, promotes these items for Hindu rituals, Ayurvedic medicine, and traditional burning. But locals say it’s “third world garbage” — especially with prices sky-high.

Cow Urine ‘Antibiotic’ and Dung Powders Spark Backlash

  • Pure cow urine goes for $253.18 (USD) for two litres, touted as a “powerful antibiotic” and “amazing germicide” used in “cow urine therapy.”
  • Sun-dried cow dung cakes sell at $220.33 a kilo, marketed as perfect for cultural ceremonies, outdoor cooking, and eco-friendly fuel.
  • Cow dung baby powder (250g) costs $214, claimed to offer “spiritual power” and shield babies from “ill-health and negative thoughts.”

One supplier boasts the urine is “collected and packed on the day of order from a desi cow calf” and calls it “the most competent disinfectant.” Another labels it an “immunity booster” for religious rituals and as a bacteria killer in bathing water.

Social Media Erupts: ‘Luxon, Fix These Prices!’

The storm hit social media after New Zealand X user @Holyhekatuiteka slammed the products alongside a snap of PM Christopher Luxon wearing an Indian headdress. She said:

“Come on Luxon, once the FTA kicks in our dung cakes, cow piss and dung powder for our babies better come down in price! This is third world GARBAGE.”

She tied her outrage to the recently sealed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Kiwis responded with shock, humour and disgust.

  • “Jeebus, I was joking yesterday when I said farmers should tap the new market and collect cow urine for our new consumers!”
  • “Why are Indians importing cow piss into New Zealand? If they are going to drink cow urine, they should drink fresh NZ cow urine.”
  • “We used to be a serious country.”

Many slammed the products and their marketing as downright disgusting.

Trade Deal Under Fire: Cultural Respect or Profit Grab?

The India-NZ Free Trade Agreement includes a focus on Ayurveda, yoga, and traditional Indian medicine. India hailed it as boosting its status as a global health and wellness hub.

But scientists aren’t buying the health claims. A 2023 Indian Veterinary Research Institute study found drinking cow urine can be harmful due to high bacteria levels. Meanwhile, some Indian states promote cow urine for treating diseases like diabetes and arthritis — claims experts warn lack proof.

Navafresh itself was recently caught in hot water with the US FDA, forced to recall its “Rheumacare” joint pain supplement for lead contamination. The company also got warned for selling “unapproved new drugs” and misbranding.

The controversy exposes serious doubts over what products the FTA will flood into NZ, and if consumer safety is being overlooked. Critics argue these extortionate prices exploit cultural practices for profit while misleading buyers about health benefits.

 

More From UKNIP

Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
FATAL CRASH Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
EXTREMELY TRAGIC Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
HEAD ON FATAL Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
