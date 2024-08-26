Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

A massive fire has engulfed the Spectrum Building on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, prompting a major emergency response. Forty fire engines and over 250 firefighters are currently on the scene as they work to bring the blaze under control. The fire, which has ripped through the roof of the cladded building, has left a significant number of people unaccounted for, raising concerns about potential casualties.

over 250 firefighters called to cladded building blaze in dagenhan

Firefighters Conducting Search and Rescue Operations

Firefighters equipped with extended breathing apparatus have been committed into the building to conduct search and rescue operations, with the goal of locating and evacuating any individuals who remain unaccounted for. The intensity of the blaze has made the operation particularly challenging, as the flames have fully engulfed the structure, threatening its integrity.

Public Advised to Avoid the Area

Authorities have established a large cordon around the area, and the public is being advised to stay away while emergency services work to contain the fire. Officer Maxwell, who is overseeing the cordon, has urged drivers and residents to avoid the vicinity until the situation is under control.

Bus routes serving the local area have been diverted, and large numbers of officers from the Commissioners Reserve have been deployed to assist with road closures and ensure public safety.

Efforts to Contain the Blaze

Firefighters have been working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, but the scale of the incident has necessitated the full deployment of resources from across the region. As the situation continues to unfold, fire crews remain focused on extinguishing the blaze and ensuring the safety of both the public and emergency personnel.

Ongoing Investigation

An investigation into the cause of the fire will commence once the blaze is under control. In the meantime, authorities are asking for patience and cooperation from the local community as they navigate the challenging circumstances.

Public Safety Concerns

With the fire ongoing and large sections of the area cordoned off, the priority remains on ensuring that any unaccounted individuals are found and that the fire is contained to prevent further damage.