Overnight a man has been arrested thanks to a public appeal after women were followed and an Uber driver stabbed in Clapham

A member of the public called police after seeing the appeal and officers immediately began carrying out enquiries.

Shortly before 3.20am on Friday, 24 November, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Brixton. He was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and public order offences. He is currently in police custody.

Officers also arrested a 35-year-old man at the same location on suspicion of burglary in relation to an unrelated ongoing investigation.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan, from the South West Command Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the public for their assistance that led to this arrest. I know that many people will have been incredibly concerned about the details of these linked investigations. I want to reassure local residents that we are continuing to carry out extra reassurance patrols.

“I also want to be clear that our enquiries and our vigilance doesn’t end with this arrest. A team of dedicated detectives are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation. This man is currently in police custody and will be questioned by detectives.

“Help from the public is clearly vital to our investigations and I would again ask anyone who has any information about this investigation to get in touch immediately.”

On Friday, 17 November, a woman was walking on Sisters Avenue, SW11 at around 04:00hrs when she noticed a man following her. As he got close, she began to shout and he ran away. He was in possession of a knife.

The second incident took place on Sumburgh Road, SW12 at around 01:40hrs on Sunday, 19 November. The man approached a woman and grabbed her, but she managed to escape.

On Thursday, 23 November, at around 00:20hrs, an Uber driver was stabbed in the chest twice on Nightingale Lane in Clapham. His condition is not life threatening or life changing and he has been released from hospital.

From the description, officers have linked this suspect to the other offences.

At around 2.5am on Thursday, 23 November, officers saw the suspect at Clapham Common near the Holy Trinity Church, approaching women. Officers chased him, but he ran off in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

At 4.45am, the same officers recognised the man, on this occasion using a red bicycle. He was again chased and lost on St John’s Road at the junction with Aliwal Road.