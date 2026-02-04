Firefighters raced to a huge garage fire at an industrial site on Woodside Lane, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, shortly after midnight.

Massive Vehicle Fire Sparks Smoke Alert

Multiple vehicles went up in flames inside the garage unit, sending thick smoke billowing over the area. Locals were warned to keep doors and windows shut until the smoke cleared.

Fire Crews from Across Sheffield Join the Battle

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue praised the swift action of crews tackling the inferno. “Well done to firefighters, officers and Control for their response to last night’s fire at a garage on an industrial site in Pitsmoor, Sheffield,” they said.

Firefighters from Central, Rivelin, Elm Lane, Parkway, Birley Moor, Aston Park, Lowedges, and the Breathing Apparatus Support Unit all responded, including on-call teams from Birley Moor.