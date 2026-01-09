Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill

Chaos broke out on social media after a lorry tipped over at Oaks Park, sparking wild claims of armed police sealing off roads. The reality? No guns, no drama—just a messy crash.

Lorry Overturns on Woodcote–Woodmansterne Lane

The incident unfolded on the Woodcote–Woodmansterne Lane cut-through near Carshalton Oaks Park Road. A lorry hauling silage toppled, scattering its load across the carriageway. Police swiftly closed the road while recovery crews got to work clearing the mess.

Eyewitnesses reported a straightforward recovery operation. One bystander said: “A couple of recovery trucks with grabbers were lifting the lorry.” Another added police were there solely to close and tape off the road, managing traffic and safety.

No Armed Police or Hazardous Materials Involved

Despite social media hysteria about armed officers and hazardous substances, police confirmed there was no firearms incident. The Metropolitan Police Service were on site only to handle traffic control and public safety.

Rumours about hazardous materials have not been substantiated. Authorities raised no public health concerns related to the spill.

Road Closure Causes Motorist Delays

The road remains closed while crews continue cleanup and recovery. Drivers are urged to expect delays and follow diversion signs.