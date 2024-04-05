UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

A 28-year-old man has been sent to prison for almost three years after assaulting two different partners in the space of a few months

A Liverpool man has been jailed today, Thursday 4th April, for his involvement in a Class A and B drugs conspiracy

Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers

Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs

Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation

Home Breaking Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers

Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

In a surprising turn of events, the owners of a care home on the Isle of Sheppey have announced their decision to pull out of a deal with Kent County Council (KCC) to provide accommodation for teenage asylum-seekers. The reversal comes after a week of intense public outcry and protests following the revelation of the proposed scheme.

Ernie Batten and his wife Liz, proprietors of Ocean Heights located on The Leas at Minster, released a statement just hours ago explaining their decision. They stated that while they initially considered the proposal to house asylum-seeking children as a worthy cause, they were taken aback when KCC managers revealed the full details of the plan during a recent meeting.

According to the statement, the home would have served as a reception centre for older teenagers, typically aged 16 to 17, with an average stay of 10 to 14 days before being relocated to more permanent accommodations. The couple expressed disappointment that KCC sent letters to residents without prior agreement, exacerbating speculation and unrest in the community.

In light of these developments, Ernie and Liz Batten informed KCC of their intention to withdraw from the transfer agreement. They revealed plans to repurpose Ocean Heights into a facility providing quality residential care for elderly and disabled residents, aiming to fill the void left by recent closures in the area.

The announcement of the withdrawal has been met with relief and support from local officials and residents. Jess McMahon, working with Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP Gordon Henderson, confirmed the news and praised the decision to focus on care for the elderly and disabled. Mr Henderson, who had previously voiced support for residents opposing the plan, commended their efforts and wished them success in their endeavours.

While Batten’s decision marks the end of a contentious chapter for Ocean Heights, it underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the issue of housing asylum-seekers. The withdrawal highlights the importance of community engagement and transparent communication in addressing such matters and serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for compassionate solutions to humanitarian challenges.

Post Views: 13

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses
A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence
Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life
Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital

READ NEXT:

Man attacked and Robbed in Basingstoke Underpass
Man jailed for not giving out phone pin is caught with mobile in prison
Police are seeking information to assist in the search for a missing man from #Canterbury
UK Minister for Indo-Pacific visits Philippines to launch development partnership, strengthen maritime engagement
This mural of Sir David Amess has appeared at Leigh-on-Sea skate park
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia
Breaking

Fugitive Who Murdered Unarmed PC Finally Brought to Justice

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey
A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Police Officer in 2005-Armed Robbery
April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
Breaking

A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham

London Hospital Partially Locked Down After Woman Swallows Poison
Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot
Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre
Man in custody following Goole assault
M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier
A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke
Breaking

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years

Breaking

Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules

A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet
Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing
Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests
Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information
Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge
Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients
21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway
BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

BreakingLONDON

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

RECOMMENDED

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run
Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort
Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation
TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know
Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Breaking

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

Breaking

Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

Breaking

Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation

Breaking

Officers Rescue Child from West London River

Breaking

Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months

Breaking

Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars

Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

SUSSEX

Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

BreakingLONDON

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Top Stories

Breaking

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

BreakingLONDON

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

Breaking

A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction

BreakingLONDON

London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom

Breaking

Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

SUSSEX

Herring Gull Halts Trains at Brighton Station

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Breaking

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Breaking

Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation

Breaking

A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

A 28-year-old man has been sent to prison for almost three years after...
A Liverpool man has been jailed today, Thursday 4th April, for his involvement...
Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage...

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.