Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers

In a surprising turn of events, the owners of a care home on the Isle of Sheppey have announced their decision to pull out of a deal with Kent County Council (KCC) to provide accommodation for teenage asylum-seekers. The reversal comes after a week of intense public outcry and protests following the revelation of the proposed scheme.

Ernie Batten and his wife Liz, proprietors of Ocean Heights located on The Leas at Minster, released a statement just hours ago explaining their decision. They stated that while they initially considered the proposal to house asylum-seeking children as a worthy cause, they were taken aback when KCC managers revealed the full details of the plan during a recent meeting.

According to the statement, the home would have served as a reception centre for older teenagers, typically aged 16 to 17, with an average stay of 10 to 14 days before being relocated to more permanent accommodations. The couple expressed disappointment that KCC sent letters to residents without prior agreement, exacerbating speculation and unrest in the community.

In light of these developments, Ernie and Liz Batten informed KCC of their intention to withdraw from the transfer agreement. They revealed plans to repurpose Ocean Heights into a facility providing quality residential care for elderly and disabled residents, aiming to fill the void left by recent closures in the area.

The announcement of the withdrawal has been met with relief and support from local officials and residents. Jess McMahon, working with Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP Gordon Henderson, confirmed the news and praised the decision to focus on care for the elderly and disabled. Mr Henderson, who had previously voiced support for residents opposing the plan, commended their efforts and wished them success in their endeavours.

While Batten’s decision marks the end of a contentious chapter for Ocean Heights, it underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the issue of housing asylum-seekers. The withdrawal highlights the importance of community engagement and transparent communication in addressing such matters and serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for compassionate solutions to humanitarian challenges.