Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath

A 30-year-old man from Oxford has been handed a life sentence for brutally killing his father in Bath earlier this year.

Christopher Monro Sentenced to Minimum 12 Years

Christopher Monro was convicted of murdering his 73-year-old father, Peter Monro, at his Kelston View home on February 11. Emergency services confirmed the elderly man’s death after being called to the scene around noon.

Police tracked Christopher’s movements and arrested him the very next day at his home on Osney Lane, Oxford. He pleaded guilty to murder during an August hearing and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years.

Family Speaks Out on Tragic Loss and Mental Health Struggles

Peter’s daughter, Lara, gave a heartfelt statement in court, revealing the trauma her family has endured. She said:

“I find it almost impossible to grieve my dear Papa. I don’t think my brain has allowed me to fully comprehend what has happened. In darker moments, I am haunted by my father’s cries, but I also find comfort remembering his laughter. I try to hold onto those memories to stay connected to him.”

Lara also spoke about her brother’s battle with “severely complex mental health issues.” While she does not excuse his actions, she believes he deserved better mental health support.

“I often find myself preoccupied and pained by my brother’s suffering and what he must be going through. Ultimately, I expect for Kit’s sentencing to reflect his actions, but I hope he will be safe, protected, and given the care he needs to heal.”

She concluded with a poignant message:

“I loved our Papa with all my heart, and you took him away from me. Yet, you will always be my brother, and I will always love and care for you.”

Lara also thanked family and friends for their support and praised the professionalism and empathy of the specialist police officers involved.