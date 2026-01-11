valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police have slammed the brakes on a brazen moped theft attempt in Oxford.

Steering Lock Snapped But Getaway Failed

Just before 1pm on Monday, 15 December 2025, three men broke the steering lock of a moped parked in Oriel Square. Despite their efforts, they failed to make off with the vehicle.

Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspects

Officers have released CCTV images of the trio and want locals to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the people in the photos to please come forward as we believe they may have vital information to assist our investigation,” said PC Harry Trevena. “If this is you, please contact us.”

How You Can Help Catch These Crooks