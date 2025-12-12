Watch Live

VICTIMS PRAISED Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley

  • Updated: 02:39
  • , 12 December 2025
Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley

 

A 59-year-old pervert has been locked up for 26 years for raping a young girl in Batley back in the late 90s.

Anthony Restall’s Sick Crimes Exposed

Anthony Restall, from Manhatten Way, Coventry, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court in August. He committed a series of vile offences against a female victim between 1998 and 2003.

  • Four counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14
  • One rape of a female under 16
  • One count of multiple rapes

Detective Praises Victim’s Bravery

Detective Constable Sally Porritt from the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Team said:

“I would like to praise the bravery and resilience of the woman in this case. Restall has finally had to face the consequences of his abhorrent crimes he committed on a young child.” “I hope today’s significant sentence can bring her some comfort and closure on what has been a harrowing ordeal for all these years.” “If you have been a victim of a sexual offence and haven’t yet reported it, we have specialist teams who will listen to you and support you throughout the process. It will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and professionalism.”

Help Is Out There

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, don’t suffer in silence. Get help and report the crime.

 

