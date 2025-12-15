Paedophile Abdulla Ali Jailed for Sex Assault on Woman in Gloucester

Chilling Attack on Vulnerable Woman

A 26-year-old man has been locked up for two years after sexually assaulting a woman in Gloucester this summer. Abdulla Ali targeted the woman as she walked home alone, unsteady on her feet, just before midnight on July 28.

CCTV showed Ali approaching the woman, leading her off her path. She collapsed out of sight, with Ali crouching over her. He then left briefly before returning to drag her away once more.

Horrific Details Emerge in Court

Prosecutor Simon Burns revealed that Ali “took advantage of a particularly vulnerable female,” ejaculating onto her trousers and admitting to groping her private parts in a pre-sentence report.

After the attack, Ali was caught on CCTV heading towards his home in Cecil Road. The victim woke up at home the next morning, having no memory of the ordeal. She reported the assault to police days later and attended a Sexual Assault Referral Centre immediately.

DNA Evidence Seals the Deal

Forensic experts matched semen stains from the woman’s clothing to Ali’s DNA. Despite his denials in police interviews, where he claimed he “involuntarily ejaculated” and insisted his intention was to help, the evidence was clear.

Initially charged with attempted rape, Ali pleaded guilty to sexual assault on October 8, acknowledging he led the victim away against her will and knowingly masturbated over her.

Justice Served

Gloucestershire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team pieced together the harrowing case with forensic skills and crucial CCTV footage.

Abdulla Ali was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday, December 11, sending a strong message about brutality and exploiting the vulnerable.