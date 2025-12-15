Watch Live

CHILLING ATTACK Paedophile Abdulla Ali Jailed for Sex Assault on Woman in Gloucester

  • Updated: 23:43
  • , 15 December 2025
Paedophile Abdulla Ali Jailed for Sex Assault on Woman in Gloucester

Chilling Attack on Vulnerable Woman

A 26-year-old man has been locked up for two years after sexually assaulting a woman in Gloucester this summer. Abdulla Ali targeted the woman as she walked home alone, unsteady on her feet, just before midnight on July 28.

CCTV showed Ali approaching the woman, leading her off her path. She collapsed out of sight, with Ali crouching over her. He then left briefly before returning to drag her away once more.

Horrific Details Emerge in Court

Prosecutor Simon Burns revealed that Ali “took advantage of a particularly vulnerable female,” ejaculating onto her trousers and admitting to groping her private parts in a pre-sentence report.

After the attack, Ali was caught on CCTV heading towards his home in Cecil Road. The victim woke up at home the next morning, having no memory of the ordeal. She reported the assault to police days later and attended a Sexual Assault Referral Centre immediately.

DNA Evidence Seals the Deal

Forensic experts matched semen stains from the woman’s clothing to Ali’s DNA. Despite his denials in police interviews, where he claimed he “involuntarily ejaculated” and insisted his intention was to help, the evidence was clear.

Initially charged with attempted rape, Ali pleaded guilty to sexual assault on October 8, acknowledging he led the victim away against her will and knowingly masturbated over her.

Justice Served

Gloucestershire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team pieced together the harrowing case with forensic skills and crucial CCTV footage.

Abdulla Ali was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday, December 11, sending a strong message about brutality and exploiting the vulnerable.

Recommended for you

Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
KNIFE ATTACK Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
VERY VULNERABLE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident

Must READ

Power Cut Threatens Christmas Cheer for Vulnerable Locals
BRIGHT SPARK Power Cut Threatens Christmas Cheer for Vulnerable Locals
Fake Taxi Driver Jailed for 20 Months After Woman’s Ordeal
MULTIPLE CHARGES Fake Taxi Driver Jailed for 20 Months After Woman’s Ordeal
Children’s Mentor Jailed for 14 Sexual Assault Charges
JUSTICE SERVED Children’s Mentor Jailed for 14 Sexual Assault Charges
Pregnant Mum Repeatedly Raped as Kids Slept Upstairs – Predator Jailed for 23 Years
VILE PREDATOR Pregnant Mum Repeatedly Raped as Kids Slept Upstairs – Predator Jailed for 23 Years
Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing and Filming Boys
TWISTED CRIMES Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing and Filming Boys
Family Affair: Rhymney Father and Daughter Both Become Train Drivers
FAMILY AFFAIR Rhymney Father and Daughter Both Become Train Drivers
Hero Firefighter Dives to Save Woman from Plunging Off Catford Roof
PERIL ON THE ROOF Hero Firefighter Dives to Save Woman from Plunging Off Catford Roof
Blaze at Waltham Forest Shop Sparks Major Fire Response
SHOP BLAZE Blaze at Waltham Forest Shop Sparks Major Fire Response
Boy Hit by Car in Dagenham – Road Closed, Police Hunting Witnesses
SERIOUSLY INJURED Boy Hit by Car in Dagenham – Road Closed, Police Hunting Witnesses
Female Probation Officer, 27, Caught in Naughty Affair with Inmate at Top-Secret Belmarsh Prison
CAUGHT ON THE JOB Female Probation Officer, 27, Caught in Naughty Affair with Inmate at Top-Secret Belmarsh Prison

More For You

Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
BANGED UP Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
Turn Your Phone into a "Mining Rig"? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
Turn Your Phone into a “Mining Rig”? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
IT'S NOT ME Pakistani Man Falsely Accused as Bondi Beach Gunman—Now His Life Is at Risk

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing
STREET ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing
Sussex Police Crack Down on Drink and Drug Driving
CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN Sussex Police Crack Down on Drink and Drug Driving
Four homes ablaze in East London
MULTIPLE HOME ALIGHT Four homes ablaze in East London
Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
ATTEMPT MURDER PROBE Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
E FIT RELEASED Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
HOTEL ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
MAJOR BLAZE Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
HOUSE BLAZE Dartford Pepys Close kitchen fire: Five injured by smoke
Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
FAMILY FEARFUL Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
MAJOR BUST Drugs, weapons and stolen caravans seized in Cuxton police raid
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
SWERVES THROUGH CROWDS Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
LAS UPDATE Person rushed to hospital after crash outside Sidcup pub
Stanley Knife Attack Shocks Tesco Shoppers
POLICE PROBE Dead Body Found in Elephant and Castle Horror
Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
STAB ATTACK Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area

More From UKNIP

Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
HORROR SMASH Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road Boxhill
Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
MILLIONAIRES ROW Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
15-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing Near Surrey Pub
BONDI BEACH TERROR SUSPECTED PICTURED Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16