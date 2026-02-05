Husayin Simsek, 50, convicted of repeatedly abusing a young boy, has skipped his sentencing hearing. Police Scotland has launched an urgent appeal to trace the fugitive after he vanished in Edinburgh.

Simsek’s Shocking Crimes and Court No-Show

Simsek was found guilty in December at Edinburgh Sheriff Court of multiple offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009. The abuse took place between 2020 and 2023. He was due to be sentenced on 20 January but failed to appear. An arrest warrant is now in place.

What Police Are Looking For

Height: Around 6ft tall

Build: Athletic

Hair: Black

Vehicle: White BMW 3 Series saloon, reg YA69 KWF

Police are especially keen to locate the white BMW linked to Simsek as part of their investigation.

Police Plea to Public

Inspector Ross Nicol said: “We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch. Anyone who can help is asked not to approach Husayin but to call Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting incident number 3339 of Friday, 29 January, 2026.”

Simsek was last spotted around 8pm on Sunday, 18 January, near Dalry Road in Edinburgh. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward without delay.