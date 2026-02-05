Watch Live

ON THE RUN Paedophile Flees Court Before Sentencing in Edinburgh

  • Updated: 02:41
  • , 6 February 2026

Husayin Simsek, 50, convicted of repeatedly abusing a young boy, has skipped his sentencing hearing. Police Scotland has launched an urgent appeal to trace the fugitive after he vanished in Edinburgh.

Simsek’s Shocking Crimes and Court No-Show

Simsek was found guilty in December at Edinburgh Sheriff Court of multiple offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009. The abuse took place between 2020 and 2023. He was due to be sentenced on 20 January but failed to appear. An arrest warrant is now in place.

What Police Are Looking For

  • Height: Around 6ft tall
  • Build: Athletic
  • Hair: Black
  • Vehicle: White BMW 3 Series saloon, reg YA69 KWF

Police are especially keen to locate the white BMW linked to Simsek as part of their investigation.

Police Plea to Public

Inspector Ross Nicol said: “We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch. Anyone who can help is asked not to approach Husayin but to call Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting incident number 3339 of Friday, 29 January, 2026.”

Simsek was last spotted around 8pm on Sunday, 18 January, near Dalry Road in Edinburgh. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward without delay.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 23.23.13
How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 23.13.36
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 02.32.44
Prison Worker Jailed for Smuggling £95k in Drugs into HMP Garth
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 20.55.58
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone

Must READ

POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel

More For You

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal
Fare Dodger’s Brutal Attack Leaves Passenger Fighting for Life at London Bridge Station
SMASH AND GRAB Jewellery Heist Shakes Richmond High Street
Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road

More From UK News in Pictures

BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars
FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Staffordshire Inmate Slapped with Extra Jail Time After Brutal Prison Guard Attack
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Body Found in Coventry Lake After Missing Man Search
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting
URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire

More From UKNIP

EPSTEIN FILES Epstein Island Sleuth Claims He’s Being Stalked by Mysterious Black Escalades
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested
PREMEDIDATED Man Found Guilty of Murdering 9-Year-Old Girl in Boston
ON THE RUN Paedophile Flees Court Before Sentencing in Edinburgh