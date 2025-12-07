Paedophile Groomer Jailed After Targeting Two Young Girls on Snapchat

Two young girls have been saved from harm after a chilling grooming case led to the imprisonment of 23-year-old Tye Hunt. The Essex-based predator used Snapchat to manipulate and coerce them into sexual activity.

Grooming and Lies Exposed

Hunt targeted a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old between 2022 and 2023. He tried to arrange a meeting with the 12-year-old for sex, bombarding her with explicit photos and pressuring her to respond in kind. He deceived the 14-year-old by pretending to be 16 and promised to pay for a hotel meet-up, also sending her graphic images.

Police Crack Down on Hunt

The victims bravely reported Hunt to their local police. Agencies worked together, tracing him to the Harwich area before his arrest at Brockley Road, London. At Chelmsford Crown Court on 25 November, Hunt pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange a child sex offence and two counts of sexual communication with a child.

Jailed and Monitored for Life

Judge sentenced Hunt to two years and ten months behind bars. He is now under an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to keep his behaviour and online activity under strict watch. Restraining orders also ban him from contacting the victims in any way.

This conviction sends a clear warning: predators will be hunted down and locked up.