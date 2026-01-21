Watch Live

SICKO JAILED Paedophile Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Teen Girls

  • Updated: 05:27
  • , 21 January 2026

69-Year-Old Convicted of Sexual Assault on Teens

Larry Roberts, 69, from Lincolnshire, has been locked up after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing two teenage girls. The victims were just 13 to 15 years old when the vile acts happened between 2004 and 2010.

Roberts was convicted on charges including sexual assault and masturbating in front of children to gain sexual gratification. He denied the charges but was found guilty of all six counts by a unanimous jury verdict at Lincoln Crown Court.

Life-Changing Impact on Victims

Victim statements read in court revealed the lifelong trauma caused by Roberts’ actions. Both women described enduring mental health struggles well into adulthood because of the abuse.

For his crimes, Roberts received a hefty sentence of eight years and six months behind bars. He’s been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and slapped with an indefinite restraining order. He is also banned from working with children or vulnerable adults ever again.

Police Praise Victims’ Courage in Speaking Out

“The complainants have lived with the impact of these events throughout their adult lives. Their resilience and determination helped them find the courage to come forward and be heard,” said Detective Constable Sarah Oliver from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit.

“I want to reassure anyone hesitant about reporting historic abuse: time does not diminish your right to justice. Victims will be listened to, believed, and fully supported.”

This case highlights the importance of standing up against abuse, no matter how long ago it happened.

