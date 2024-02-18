Two individuals, a man and a boy, have been arrested following an incident where two police officers were reportedly “assaulted and strangled” in Colchester, Essex.

According to Essex Police, the officers were attacked around 22:30 GMT on Saturday while responding to reports of an altercation involving three individuals on North Station Road in Colchester. Initial reports suggested that two men were assaulting a third man at the scene.

A 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been apprehended on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Additionally, both individuals were detained on suspicion of intentional strangulation.

Details provided by the police indicate that during the confrontation, one officer lost consciousness after being assaulted while attempting to apprehend the suspects. Subsequently, when a second officer approached the suspects, they were “attacked and strangled from behind.”

The assailants were ultimately subdued when additional officers arrived at the scene. Both injured officers were transported to the hospital for medical treatment and have since been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston commented on the incident, emphasizing the bravery and dedication exhibited by police officers in their duty to protect the public. He stated, “Policing is rightly scrutinised by the public, given the responsibility the role requires but very often what the public do not see is selfless, brave officers literally running towards danger to do their job.”

Huddleston continued, highlighting the sacrifices made by officers and the anxieties experienced by their families when such incidents occur.

Essex Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 101.

The investigation into the assault on the police officers in Colchester is ongoing, and authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.