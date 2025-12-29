Watch Live

IN A VERY BAD WAY Palestine Hunger Striker ‘Losing Ability to Speak’ After 57 Days Without Food

  • Updated: 05:31
  • , 30 December 2025
Palestine Hunger Striker 'Losing Ability to Speak' After 57 Days Without Food

 

Heba Muraisi, a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike, is reportedly losing her ability to speak after 57 days without food. The activist, currently held in HMP New Hall, is in critical condition and struggling to follow conversations, her support group revealed.

Critical Condition After Nearly Two Months Without Food

Muraisi, one of eight prisoners detained over alleged protests against Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems, began her strike back in November. She has now gone longer than anyone else in the group, braving a gruelling 57 days of fasting.

 

In a phone call recorded on day 53 and released by Prisoners for Palestine, Muraisi described her physical decline: “I feel weaker as each day passes,” she said, detailing constant body aches, bruising from blood tests, dizziness, headaches, and nausea.

“Even though I’m immensely proud of my body’s resilience and capability, I can feel myself get weaker as each day passes.”

“Sometimes I struggle to construct sentences, sometimes I struggle to maintain conversation.”

Hunger Strike Highlights Long Detention Without Trial

The hunger strike protests the harsh conditions of prolonged remand without conviction. Muraisi and her fellow activists, arrested over accusations of criminal damage to Elbit Systems’ Bristol site, face a trial not due until June 2026. That means they will have been imprisoned for nearly two years without a verdict.

Other prisoners have since ended their strikes due to health worries, while a few continue—one fasting on alternate days because of Type 1 Diabetes. Muraisi remains defiant despite her deteriorating state.

“Mentally I’m still doing well, still headstrong, willpower is still there, it hasn’t shifted in the slightest.”

“This is not about dying, because unlike the enemy I love life.”

Government Refuses to Meet Demands Despite Growing Concern

The prisoners demand an end to all censorship of their communications, immediate bail, fair trials, and the de-proscription of Palestine Action, which the government labels a terrorist organisation. They also call for the closure of Elbit Systems.

Lord Timpson, minister for prisons, said hunger strikes are a regular issue in UK prisons, with over 200 annually. He insisted, “We have longstanding procedures in place to ensure prisoner safety,” and denied claims that hospital care has been refused. Several of the strikers have already received medical treatment in hospital.

Hunger Strikes Reach Crisis Point

Experts warn the hunger strikers face a critical and unpredictable health phase. Dr James Smith from UCL explained the dangers of long-term fasting, including damage to vital organs and sudden fatal complications.

The current strikes are the largest since the 1981 IRA hunger strikes that claimed 10 lives, including that of Bobby Sands.

