Two gunmen unleashed terror at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Multiple people, including a police officer, were reportedly shot amid the mayhem.

Panic as Shots Ring Out Near Bondi Pavilion

Witnesses say two men jumped from a vehicle on Campbell Parade, by the Bondi Pavilion, around 6:40pm and started firing. Shocking footage shows suspects dressed in black shooting near the beachfront. Dozens of terrified beachgoers fled in panic, scrambling from the sand and nearby streets.

One mother described the chaos as gunfire broke out while her two daughters were enjoying a night swim with friends. Emergency services quickly swarmed the scene, with paramedics rushing to aid the wounded. It’s reported that 50 shots have been fired into the crowd gathering

Police Arrest Two Suspects Amid Festival Panic

NSW Police confirmed the arrest of two people linked to the shooting,

but have yet to disclose details on casualties. The area was packed for the Hanukkah festival, “Chanukah by the Sea,” meant to be a night of family fun.

The police issued urgent warnings on X (formerly Twitter): “Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and urge the public to AVOID the area. Anyone at the scene should take shelter. More information will follow.”

A government spokesperson added: “We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. People nearby must follow police instructions.”