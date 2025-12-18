Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London

Bomb Squad Deployed at Westminster
Chaos erupted in central London as College Green near the Houses of Parliament was sealed off following a serious security alert. Eyewitnesses report seeing bomb disposal teams on the scene, sparking fears of a potential explosive device.
Police Lockdown in Heart of UK Democracy
A heavy police cordon now blocks access to the area, shutting down one of London’s busiest political hubs. Authorities urge the public to avoid the vicinity while investigations are underway.
Public Warned to Stay Clear
- Bomb squad confirmed on scene by witnesses
- Police restrict all access to Westminster and College Green
- Officials emphasise safety and caution as probes continue
We await a statement from the Met Police