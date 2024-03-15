The tragic death of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was fatally shot in a custody cell by a handcuffed prisoner, has sparked a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police over alleged “failures” in protocol. Matt Ratana’s partner, Su Bushby, is suing the force, claiming that proper procedures were not followed during the search of the gunman, which could have potentially prevented the fatal incident.

Matt Ratana was shot in the early hours of 25 September 2020 by Louis de Zoysa, who managed to conceal an antique revolver and later opened fire while in custody at Croydon custody suite in south London. Despite earlier searches, officers failed to locate the weapon, which de Zoysa had hidden in an underarm holster. A subsequent inquiry concluded that the fatal shooting was an unlawful killing due to the inadequate search conducted by officers.

Speaking to The Mirror, Su Bushby expressed her devastation over the incident, emphasizing that had the search been effective, Matt Ratana might still be alive. She criticized the “shoddy and inadequate” search conducted by officers, stating that it left her partner vulnerable to the attack.

The lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police comes after a coroner’s ruling in November, which highlighted the failure to conduct a thorough search. The civil claim alleges negligence on the part of the police force, indicating that their actions may have contributed to Matt Ratana’s death.

The tragic sequence of events unfolded as Louis de Zoysa, who is autistic, managed to manipulate his restraints and access the concealed firearm before firing at Sergeant Ratana. Despite attempts by other officers to subdue de Zoysa, the fatal shots were fired, resulting in the untimely death of the veteran police officer.

Matt Ratana, a respected figure within the Metropolitan Police, had dedicated nearly 30 years of service to the force and was only months away from retirement at the time of his death.

Louis de Zoysa, who was found guilty of the murder earlier this year, is serving a whole-life jail term for the crime. His defence team argued that he was experiencing an autistic meltdown during the incident, leading to the tragic outcome.

The lawsuit filed by Su Bushby underscores the need for accountability and adherence to proper procedures within law enforcement agencies, with the hope of preventing similar tragedies in the future.