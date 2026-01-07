Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford

Three Fire Engines Rush to Rescue

Chaos on the A28 this morning as a bus slipped off the road near Great Chart, Ashford. Kent Fire and Rescue Service quickly deployed three fire engines to the scene. Crews worked fast to secure the area and help passengers get to safety.

Black Ice Blamed, But No Injuries

Luckily, no one was hurt in the icy drama. The bus reportedly lost control on treacherous black ice covering the road. Firefighters issued a stark warning: drivers must stay vigilant in freezing conditions.

Fire Crews’ Top Winter Driving Tips

Watch out for invisible black ice on cold roads

Avoid sudden braking and sharp turns

Leave plenty of space between vehicles

Stay alert and drive safely this winter – don’t let ice catch you out!