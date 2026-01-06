A daring rescue took a chilling turn when a passer-by plunged into a frozen lake trying to save a man who had fallen through the ice while attempting to rescue a dog. The drama unfolded on Sunday afternoon at Connaught Water, Epping Forest, Essex.

Double Trouble on Icy Waters

The incident began when a man rushed to save a dog that had wandered onto thin ice. Unfortunately, he fell through and found himself trapped in the freezing water.

Not hesitating, a brave passer-by ventured onto the fragile ice to help—only to tumble in as well. Both struggled in the bitter cold before managing to reach safety, as caught on video by an eyewitness.

“It’s problematic for dog walkers – it wasn’t just this man; other people’s dogs also went onto the ice. This could happen again,” said witness Ozgur Ontas.

Paramedics on Scene, Dog Safe and Sound

Paramedics from the East of England ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service treated the pair at the scene. One man was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, East London, for further care.

The dog was swiftly reunited with its owners, unharmed.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service warned the public not to enter frozen waters and to always call 999 for professional assistance.

Watch manager Gary Dyer said: “Cold water can overwhelm the body very quickly. The safest thing to do is stay out of the water and call us – we have the training and equipment to respond safely.”

Storm Goretti Brings More Snow, Rain and Gales

This chilling rescue comes as Storm Goretti is set to lash England and Wales with heavy snow, rain and 70mph gales, especially hitting Devon and Cornwall’s coasts.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings across South West England, the Midlands and Wales, with up to 8 inches (20cm) of snow forecast on higher ground.

Hundreds of schools remain closed nationwide, with trains and flights cancelled after the coldest winter night so far, plunging temperatures as low as -12.5C in Norfolk.

Travel Chaos and Safety Warnings Continue

Eurostar cuts services to Rotterdam and Amsterdam, stopping at Brussels only.

LNER urges passengers to defer travel on key routes due to snow and broken rails.

London’s Tube and overground lines face disruptions from faults and weather.

Scotland battles amber snow warnings and transport closures, with calls for military aid to reach isolated communities.

Authorities urge everyone to take extreme care around frozen lakes and waterways, advising against walking on ice, which often looks solid but is dangerously thin and unstable.

Stay safe, and if you see someone in trouble on ice, call emergency services instead of risking a rescue yourself.