Paul Gascoigne thought he was about to die after a nasty fall over the festive period left him with six broken ribs and punctured lungs. The football legend, known as Gazza, told a documentary crew he could “see my dad in the clouds” as medics rushed to save him.

Gazza’s Scary Accident at Home

The 57-year-old was hanging something up at his home when he slipped and fell backwards, suffering serious injuries. Taken to the hospital, the pain and complications struck fear into Gazza’s heart – despite having survived 38 previous operations.

“I was saying, ‘please get the surgeon.’ I was crying my eyes out!” he revealed to Clutch 9 documentary makers. “I go to the hospital and I’m in agony obviously and they give me some pain relief. I just felt my neck getting bigger. I got the surgeon in quickly because I was panicking.”

He added, “I’ve had 38 operations so this normally doesn’t bother me, but this time I was really s******g myself.”

Another Health Scare in the Last 12 Months

This fall marks Gascoigne’s second major health scare in less than a year. In July, he was found semi-conscious at his Dorset home and rushed to intensive care. He was later stabilised in an acute medical unit.

His friend Steve Foster thanked fans for their support after that incident: “Gazza would like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”

From Football Legend to National Hero

Started career at Newcastle United.

Played for Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Burnley.

Rangers cult hero, winning multiple titles.

Earned 57 England caps, shining at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.

Famous for iconic Euro 96 goal vs Scotland and emotional 1990 semi-final tears.

Widely hailed as one of England’s most naturally gifted players, Gazza dazzled crowds with his flair, dribbling, and passing. But off the pitch, he’s battled well-documented struggles with mental health and addiction.