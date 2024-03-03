Paul Whitehouse is set to reprise his role as Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical as the show embarks on a UK and Ireland tour starting from September this year.

Direct from its record-breaking four-year stint in London’s West End, the 10-month tour will kick off in Bromley in September and traverse over 30 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland, culminating in Dublin at the end of June 2025.

Fans of the beloved sitcom can catch Whitehouse in action at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London, with tickets now available for purchase. The London shows will run from December 17 to January 5, 2025, with multiple dates scheduled, including matinee and evening performances.

Tickets for the London shows are priced between £50.75 and £112.50 and can be purchased via the Ticketmaster website. It’s worth noting that there will be no shows on December 24, 25, 26, and January 1 during this period.

Expressing his excitement about returning to the role of Grandad, Whitehouse said, “We had four amazing years in the West End playing to packed out houses every night, so it’s an honour to take Only Fools on the road to towns and cities up and down the country from September this year.

He added, “I’m delighted to return to the role of Grandad once more – I’ve really missed him – and audiences will also get to see all the other hilarious characters they know and love from the television series live on stage at their local theatre. We can’t wait to see you. Mange Tout! Mange Tout!”

Fans of the iconic sitcom can now secure their tickets to witness Whitehouse and the rest of the cast bring the beloved characters to life on stage in this highly anticipated musical tour.