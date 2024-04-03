PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

A serving Metropolitan Police officer, PC Mahad Abdalla, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court denying charges of assault and non-fatal strangulation, following an incident alleged to have occurred while he was off-duty. Abdalla, 26, part of the Territorial Support Group within the North West Basic Command Unit, was featured in the BBC documentary “The Met: Policing London” where he was filmed conducting his duties as a response officer in Ealing.

The officer, residing in Chiswick, west London, was arrested over the weekend and subsequently charged with the offences. He has since been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

During his court appearance, Abdalla indicated not guilty pleas to both charges. He was released on conditional bail by District Judge Louise Balmain, with a preliminary hearing set for April 24th at Harrow Crown Court. The conditions of his bail include residing at his registered address, refraining from direct or indirect contact with the complainant, and avoiding the area of Finchley. Additionally, he is subject to an electronically tagged curfew from 10 pm to 7 am.

In response to the incident, a woman has been safeguarded, and inquiries by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards are ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment regarding the matter. As the investigation progresses, Abdalla’s case remains under close scrutiny, with implications not only for his own future but also for the public’s perception of law enforcement officers and the integrity of the Metropolitan Police force.