Emergency services rushed to Trefonen Road in Oswestry this morning following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car, resulting in serious injuries to the pedestrian.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:58 am, prompting a rapid response from the West Midlands Ambulance Service. Two ambulances, along with a paramedic officer, were dispatched to the scene, alongside the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found an overturned car and a pedestrian, identified as a woman, who had sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Ambulance staff immediately initiated emergency medical treatment, providing critical care to the injured pedestrian at the scene.

In light of the severity of her injuries, the decision was made to airlift the patient to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further specialized treatment.

The driver of the car, identified as a man, was assessed by medical personnel at the scene and subsequently discharged.

The swift response and coordinated efforts of emergency responders undoubtedly played a crucial role in attending to the injured pedestrian and ensuring she received prompt medical attention.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine the cause and sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Trefonen Road may experience disruptions as authorities conduct their investigation and work to clear the scene. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes where possible.

Updates on the condition of the injured pedestrian and any developments in the investigation will be provided as they become available.