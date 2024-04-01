Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

Early this morning, at approximately 7:00 am on Sunday, March 31, a pedestrian was struck by a police vehicle outside Clapham North Tube station in Clapham.

The collision occurred as one of three police vehicles responded to an emergency call along Clapham Road in South London. The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was hit near the entrance of the Tube station.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, swiftly arrived at the scene to assist. Paramedics treated the injured pedestrian before transferring him to a major trauma centre for further medical attention.

Video footage shared on social media captured the aftermath of the incident, showing emergency responders attending to the injured individual on the road outside Dentons Catering Equipment, opposite the Tube station. Concerned onlookers observed as responders worked diligently to provide aid.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service confirmed their response to the incident, stating, “We were called at 7:02 this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian near Clapham North Station. We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic.”

The spokesperson added, “We treated a man at the scene before taking him to a major trauma centre.”

The pedestrian’s condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. Officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) have been informed of the incident, and further updates on the pedestrian’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the collision are awaited.