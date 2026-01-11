Pedestrian Killed in Horrific A449 Crash, Wolverhampton

Tragedy struck early Saturday on the A449 Stafford Road as a 62-year-old man was fatally hit by a car. West Midlands Police launched an immediate investigation into the fatal collision near Bee Lane and Wobaston Road.

Blue VW Strikes Pedestrian, Driver Held but Released

Officers arrived at the scene at 6.15am to find the man seriously injured. Despite desperate efforts by members of the public and paramedics, he was pronounced dead on the spot.

Police say the victim was struck by a blue VW. The driver stayed at the scene but a 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence has since been released under investigation.

Road Closure Cleared After Forensic Examination

The A449 carriageway heading into Wolverhampton from the M54 junction was shut between Springfield Lane and Bee Lane while forensic teams conducted examinations. The road reopened shortly after midday.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

West Midlands Police are combing CCTV and interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened. They urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.