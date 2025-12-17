A man in his 50s was tragically killed after being hit by a white Ford Transit van on the A228 Boyle Way, East Peckham. The fatal smash happened around 5pm on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Emergency crews from Kent Police, Fire, and Ambulance rushed to the scene near Tonbridge. Despite desperate efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the spot. His grieving family has been informed.

Van Driver Cooperating with Police

The driver of the van remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with officers. Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is leading the probe and is urgently seeking witnesses.

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

If you saw the crash or the van beforehand, police want to hear from you now. Your information could be crucial in piecing together what happened.

Call Kent Police on 01622 798538

Email [email protected] with reference HW/MD/086/25

with reference Upload any CCTV or dashcam footage online: kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/boyle-way-161225

Don’t stay silent – your tip could help crack this deadly case.