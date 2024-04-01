UK News in Pictures

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

A man in his 60s was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car near Heathrow Airport in Cranford this morning (1 April). The police are currently awaiting an update on his condition and have not made any arrests in connection with the incident. Authorities have issued a plea for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

The incident occurred on the A4 Great West Road between the A3006 Bath Road and A30 Great South West Road at Henlys Roundabout, just before 5 am. The collision led to the closure of the busy main road, causing disruption to traffic in both directions. However, traffic is currently coping well with the blockage. According to reports from traffic analyst service Inrix, investigation works are currently underway at the site of the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to contact the police at 101, quoting reference number 1109/01apr.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

