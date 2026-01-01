Watch Live

KEYROAD CLOSED Penkridge Chaos as Road Shuts Over Suspected Subsidence

  • Updated: 23:28
  • , 1 January 2026
Penkridge Chaos as Road Shuts Over Suspected Subsidence

A key road in Penkridge has been slammed shut after a burst water pipe sparked fears of subsidence near a popular local pub.

Emergency Services Rush to The Boat Inn

At around 5:30pm on Wednesday, firefighters, police, and Canal & River Trust officials swarmed The Boat Inn on Cannock Road. Initial reports suggested the bridge over the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal might have collapsed.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue warned on Facebook: “The bridge over the canal has collapsed; the road is currently closed for pedestrian and vehicular access while we work with our partners.”

Bridge Safe but Ground Movement Suspected

Later checks revealed the real culprit was likely ground movement affecting a nearby house, rather than the bridge itself giving way.

Cannock Road Remains Closed – Motorists Urged to Divert

Cannock Road is shut between Greenways and Haling Road as safety inspections continue. Drivers are being told to find alternative routes to avoid delays.

Recommended for you

Urgent: Missing Maidstone Teen Last Spotted on Train
URGENT APPEAL Urgent: Missing Maidstone Teen Last Spotted on Train
Suspected Drug Dealer Nabbed in Selsey with Young Child in Car
POLICE SWOOP Suspected Drug Dealer Nabbed in Selsey with Young Child in Car
Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement
POLICE PROBE Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed to Death in Lewisham on New Year’s Eve

Must READ

Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.
STREET BRAWL Early New Year drama on Eltham Hill as a man in his 50s was attacked just after 2am
European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
BOMBSHELL European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
TRAFFIC CHAOS M2 in Kent Shut Coastbound After Crash Involving Broken-Down Vehicle
Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
MAJOR BLAZE Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
MANHUNT FOR ATTACKER Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
Police Shut Down Massive Unlicensed Bashes in Bristol
RAVE RAIDED Police Shut Down Massive Unlicensed Bashes in Bristol
Tragedy on New Year’s Day: Person Dies After Falling from Walworth Flat
TRAGIC NEWS Tragedy on New Year’s Day: Person Dies After Falling from Walworth Flat

BREAKING

STAND OFF Man Held After 9-Hour Battersea Stand-Off Over Racial and Homophobic Attack

More For You

Riot Police Clamp Down on HMP Pentonville Protest
SPARKS ARRESTS Riot Police Clamp Down on HMP Pentonville Protest
Massive Thatched Roof Blaze Hits Hatfield Broad Oak
MAJOR THACHET BLAZE Massive Thatched Roof Blaze Hits Hatfield Broad Oak
New Mum Vanishes from Romford Hospital – Police Urge Public Help
URGENT APPEAL New Mum Vanishes from Romford Hospital – Police Urge Public Help

BREAKING

Blackpool on High Alert After Explosive Find
EOD CALLED Blackpool on High Alert After Explosive Find

More From UK News in Pictures

Penkridge Chaos as Road Shuts Over Suspected Subsidence
KEYROAD CLOSED Penkridge Chaos as Road Shuts Over Suspected Subsidence
Two Held After Cop Punched in Throat Responding to Dudley Crash
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Two Held After Cop Punched in Throat Responding to Dudley Crash
Woman Found Dead in River Waveney, Beccles – Police Appeal for Information
BODY FOUND Woman Found Dead in River Waveney, Beccles – Police Appeal for Information
Police Officer Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing Family in Boxing Day Blaze

BREAKING

TRIBUTES PAID Police Officer Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing Family in Boxing Day Blaze
Police Release E-Fit of Milton Keynes Sexual Assault Suspect
SEX ATTACK MANHUNT Police Release E-Fit of Milton Keynes Sexual Assault Suspect
Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.
PROBE LAUNCHED Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham
Rare Amber Alert and Snow Warnings as Arctic Blast Slams UK
YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Rare Amber Alert and Snow Warnings as Arctic Blast Slams UK
New Drone Laws Ground Many UK Flyers
IT"S NOW LAW New Drone Laws Ground Many UK Flyers
Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed on New Year’s Eve
JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed on New Year’s Eve
HORROR BLAZE Explosive New Year Horror at Swiss Ski Resort: ‘Around 40 Dead’ and 100 Injured in Bar Blaze
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags
FIREWORK OUTRAGE Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks ‘Virtue-Signalling’ Flags
Massive Blaze Tears Through Vondelkerk Tower in Early Hours

BREKAING

MAJOR BLAZE Massive Blaze Tears Through Vondelkerk Tower in Early Hours
UK Rings in 2026 with Europe's Biggest Firework Spectacle
HAPPY NEW YEAR UK Rings in 2026 with Europe’s Biggest Firework Spectacle
Masked Thieves Target Woodingdean and Hove Homes
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Masked Thieves Target Woodingdean and Hove Homes
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
PU|B ATTACK Man Charged with Manslaughter After 63-Year-Old Dies in Haywards Heath
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Dover
BRING HIM HOME Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Dover

More From UKNIP

Person Found Dead in Tragic New Year’s Eve House Fire in Wales
FATAL BLAZE Person Found Dead in Tragic New Year’s Eve House Fire in Wales
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash
Christmas Bank Heist: Thieves Drill Into Vault, Haul £30 Million in Gold
OCEANS ELEVEN Christmas Bank Heist: Thieves Drill Into Vault, Haul £30 Million in Gold
Death at Potters Bar Station Sparks Major Rail Chaos
HIT BY A TRAIN Death at Potters Bar Station Sparks Major Rail Chaos
error: Content is protected !!