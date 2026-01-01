Penkridge Chaos as Road Shuts Over Suspected Subsidence

A key road in Penkridge has been slammed shut after a burst water pipe sparked fears of subsidence near a popular local pub.

Emergency Services Rush to The Boat Inn

At around 5:30pm on Wednesday, firefighters, police, and Canal & River Trust officials swarmed The Boat Inn on Cannock Road. Initial reports suggested the bridge over the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal might have collapsed.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue warned on Facebook: “The bridge over the canal has collapsed; the road is currently closed for pedestrian and vehicular access while we work with our partners.”

Bridge Safe but Ground Movement Suspected

Later checks revealed the real culprit was likely ground movement affecting a nearby house, rather than the bridge itself giving way.

Cannock Road Remains Closed – Motorists Urged to Divert

Cannock Road is shut between Greenways and Haling Road as safety inspections continue. Drivers are being told to find alternative routes to avoid delays.