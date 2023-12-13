Pensioner, 81, Being Quizzed by Murder Detectives After 80-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in £350k Bungalow

In a tragic and puzzling case unfolding in Droitwich, Worcestershire, an 81-year-old man is currently being questioned by murder detectives after an 80-year-old woman was found dead in a bungalow. The man, who had been caring for his cancer-stricken wife and disabled son, is caught in a whirlwind of suspicion and mystery.

The incident occurred in a quiet street lined with smartly kept bungalows, each valued at around £350,000. Emergency services were called to Alexander Avenue on Friday morning, where they discovered the deceased woman and a severely injured man, believed to be in his 40s. The injured man was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect, who was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being arrested, faces charges of murder and attempted murder. The attempted murder charge relates to the injured man who lived at the property.

Neighbours have revealed that the couple had been undergoing financial strain. The suspect was described as deeply committed to his family, caring for his bedridden wife and their son with complex needs. According to one neighbour, “He was under immense pressure… worried about losing money because of building work being done to their home.”

In light of the dire circumstances, the community has expressed deep sorrow and shock. The suspect was known as a friendly and well-presented individual, often seen running errands and taking groceries into their home. The gravity of the situation has left locals stunned, with one commenting, “It’s shocking… There are rumors about what happened but it seems like it must have been a desperate situation. It’s very sad.”

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of West Mercia Police addressed the community’s concerns, stating, “We understand the concern incidents of this nature cause within local communities. We believe those involved are known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community.”

This case is a sombre reminder of the unseen struggles that can lie behind closed doors, even in the most unassuming neighbourhoods. As the investigation continues, the community awaits answers in this tragic and complex case.