A pensioner in her 80s was found dead inside her home in Poole, Dorset, sparking a murder investigation. Six people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested following reports of a suspected burglary.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Elderly Woman

Officers were called to a property on Higher Blandford Road shortly after 4:50pm on December 1. The 80-year-old woman’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained” amid signs of a possible burglary. Dorset Police launched a full investigation into a suspected murder and burglary.

Six Arrested Over Murder Suspicion

A 32-year-old man from Verwood

A 30-year-old man from Wimborne

A 16-year-old boy from Romsey

A 22-year-old man from Wimborne

A 21-year-old man from Alderholt

A 17-year-old boy from Wimborne (arrested later)

All six suspects have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

“The six arrests have been made to assist officers in gathering as much information as they can, while providing legal protection to the individuals,” said Dorset Police.

Police Appeal for Information

Investigations remain ongoing, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward. People can contact Dorset Police online or call 101 quoting incident number 55250176741.