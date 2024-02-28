Police are appealing for assistance in locating an elderly man who has gone missing from Minster near Ramsgate.

Derek Sweeney, aged 80, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, February 28. Concerns for Derek’s well-being have escalated as he has a history of confusion and mobility issues, necessitating the use of a walking stick.

Described as wearing glasses, with grey hair combed over, and possessing a large build, Derek was last observed dressed in a dark green coat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

In light of his disappearance, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Derek’s whereabouts to contact emergency services immediately by dialing 999. When reporting, please reference the case number 28-0878.

The community is encouraged to come f