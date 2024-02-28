UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate

Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services

Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead

Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder

Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing

Home Breaking Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate

Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Elderly man enjoying a cocktail indoors.

Police are appealing for assistance in locating an elderly man who has gone missing from Minster near Ramsgate.

Derek Sweeney, aged 80, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, February 28. Concerns for Derek’s well-being have escalated as he has a history of confusion and mobility issues, necessitating the use of a walking stick.

Described as wearing glasses, with grey hair combed over, and possessing a large build, Derek was last observed dressed in a dark green coat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

In light of his disappearance, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Derek’s whereabouts to contact emergency services immediately by dialing 999. When reporting, please reference the case number 28-0878.

The community is encouraged to come f

Post Views: 27

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Community Support Officer Honored for Saving Choking Woman’s Life
House Left Inches from Disaster After Second Landslide
Man and Woman Charged with Murder and Arson to Appear in Court
22-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Murder at Harold Wood Railway Station
An overview of SEO and how your business can use it effectively
Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking

READ NEXT:

Air ambulance called after Man is shot in Canterbury
Man killed have being struck by Lorry in Park Lane London
Do you recognise this woman?
Rishi Sunak Criticised for Avoiding Parliament and Dodging Questions
Weston Super mare on Lockdown after Chemical Related arrest
Image Released of Suspect Sought After Man Attacked in Hackney
Development of technology in the construction industry
Breaking

Off the Pitch: Footballers Making Waves in the Fashion Industry

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley Misconduct Hearing Postponed
Man, 37, Stabbed to Death in ‘Devastating’ Harrow Attack in Broad Daylight Named and Pictured
Nightly Closures Scheduled for Dartford Crossing Last Week of February
‘Arson Attack’ Suspected in Streatham House Fire: Second Person Arrested as Investigation Continues
Major Disruption on Rail Services Following Incident at Hither Green
Family Creates Roadside Tribute for Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone
Breaking

Fugitive Aristocrat Warned Twice About Dangers of Co-Sleeping Before Baby’s Tragic Death

Traffic Chaos Ensues in Manor Park After Police Cars Collide with Vehicle
London Fire Chief Acknowledges Failures in Supporting Young Firefighter Who Took His Own Life
EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches
Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham
First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station
Severe Delays on M20 and M25 Following Devastating Van Fire at Swanley Interchange
Jail for Father Who Killed Man and Injured Own Family in Crash
Manhunt Underway After Acid Attack on Boys at London Tube Station
Breaking

Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized

Breaking

Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches

Victims Share Harrowing Stories in Netflix Documentary “Can I Tell You A Secret?”
West Midlands Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder Following Hit-and-Run Incident in Walsall
Shepherds Bush BMW Driver Apprehended Following M25 Hit-and-Run with Van
Officers are seeking help to locate a man missing from the Ramsgate area
A 16-year-old girl has been killed and two boys injured, one seriously, when a car crashed on the A249 near Maidstone in Kent
Wiltshire Police Launch Murder Investigation in Swindon
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash
Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket
Breaking News: Barn Fire in Hunton, Maidstone
Suspected Gas Explosion Near Primary School Leaves Woman Seriously Injured
Son Found Guilty of Murdering Mother Despite Claiming Her Injuries Were Due to Ill Health
Boy Stabbed Near Brixton School, Attacker Still at Large
Breaking

Swift Arrest Made Following Serious Assault in Sheerness

Breaking

Three men have been arrested and charged by Met officers investigating a shooting incident in Brixton

Breaking

Dad Pays Tribute to Folkestone Academy Pupil Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone

Breaking

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in finding missing person Peter Frederick Boon, 43, better known as Pete

RECOMMENDED

Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder After Setting Fire to Ex-Partner’s Flat
Fatal Arson Attack Sparks Murder Investigation in South West London
Young Woman Sentenced to Prison for Causing Death by Dangerous Driving
Met Police Officer Suspended Following Serious Charges
Crime Scene Established on Wilmington Road, Maidstone After Disturbance
London Bus Tour Operator’s Bus Damaged in Collision with Leaning Tree
Breaking

Ibrahima Bah: Pilot of Migrant Boat Sentenced for Channel Deaths

Breaking

M25 Dartford Crossing Faces Weekend Closure: Drivers Warned of Potential Chaos

Breaking

Update on Tragic Deaths of Three Children in Sea Mills

BreakingLONDON

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells Stripped of CBE Amid Horizon Scandal Fallout

Breaking

Tragic Discovery: Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl Found in Canal

Breaking

Oxford Resident Convicted: Scarlet Blake’s Dark Obsession Led to Murder

Breaking

Valencia Tragedy: Fire Engulfs Buildings, 10 Dead & Many Missing

Breaking

Emergency Alert Sent as WWII Bomb in Plymouth to be Detonated at Sea

BreakingLONDON

Grange Hill Actor Stuart Organ Passes Away at 72

Breaking

Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Girl Bitten by Dog in Tankerton

Breaking

Met Police Convict Millwall Fans for Offensive Gestures During Match

Breaking

Actor John Savident, Renowned for Portraying Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, Dies at 86

Breaking

Fatal Collision Involving Tanker and Car Closes the M20 in Kent

Breaking

Swift Response by Littlestone RNLI Volunteers Saves Individual in Distress at St Mary’s Bay

Breaking

Swift Arrest Made Following Serious Assault in Sheerness

Breaking

Three men have been arrested and charged by Met officers investigating a shooting incident in Brixton

Breaking

Dad Pays Tribute to Folkestone Academy Pupil Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone

Breaking

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in finding missing person Peter Frederick Boon, 43, better known as Pete

Top Stories

Breaking

Young Woman Sentenced to Prison for Causing Death by Dangerous Driving

SUSSEX

Vicious Wind Uproots Tree, Injures Six in Horsham Incident

Breaking

Met Police Officer Suspended Following Serious Charges

Breaking

Crime Scene Established on Wilmington Road, Maidstone After Disturbance

BreakingLONDON

London Bus Tour Operator’s Bus Damaged in Collision with Leaning Tree

Breaking

Kent Commuters Face Disruption Due to Severe Weather

Breaking

Man Fighting for His Life After Stabbing in Orpington Fight

SUSSEX

Paramedics Respond to Fatal Medical Incident in Hollingbury

Breaking

Operation to Assist and Rescue a Person in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais

Breaking

Police Recover Body of Missing 17-Year-Old Boy from Rudyard Lake

Breaking

Tragic 16-Year-Old Alisha Marie Ponter Killed in Maidstone Car Crash: Heartbroken Parents Pay Tribute to Their ‘Beautiful Angel’

Breaking

Swift Response Limits Damage in Nickley Wood Property Fire

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate
Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services
Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.